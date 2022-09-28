About 24 percent of Florida without power after Hurricane Ian's destruction

Around 2.6 million people in Florida were without power on Thursday after Hurricane Ian pummeled U.S. soil Wednesday, making landfall on the southwest coast of the state.

The storm is headed up the U.S. east coast and could strengthen into a powerful hurricane again, possibly making landfall in South Carolina.

Tailing a line of power crews about 10 deep en route to SW #FL. Millions of Floridians are without power after #Ian. @ScrippsNational @Fox4Now pic.twitter.com/eOdXjHmXIc — Ashley Glass (@ashleygTV) September 29, 2022

Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state's nearly 50,000 utility workers had to wait until Ian passed before they could get out and start to restore power.

The number of outages grew from Wednesday to Thursday, and around 24% of the state's customers were stuck recovering without adequate power service.

The website PowerOutage.us reported that areas including Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota in Florida were totally without power.

Storm surge had the southwest city of Naples had half of its streets considered "not passable," the New York Times reported.

Rescue workers were forced to take down addresses and also wait until the storm passed before they could go out on rescue and recovery missions.

Lee County is reporting the most outages in the state, according to poweroutage.us. More than 300,000 customers were without power in the county, near where the hurricane made landfall.

Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers ready to begin the restoration process. However, they won't start working until after the storm passes.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the hurricane had top sustained winds of 150 mph, with hurricane-force winds extending 45 miles from the center.

As many rely on generators for electricity, officials are warning the public about the dangers of generators.

The Consumer Protection Safety Commission said that 85% of carbon monoxide deaths are from portable generators.

The CSPC offers the following tips for staying safe while using generators: