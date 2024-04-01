Former NFL player Vontae Davis found dead at age 35

Vontae Davis, who played in the NFL for more than 10 years, has died.

Police in Davie, Florida, said a person who worked at Davis' home called police Monday morning to report that they found the former NFL cornerback dead.

"Preliminary information suggests that foul play is not involved," the police department said in a statement.

No other details about how Davis may have died were released.

Davis began his NFL career in 2009 with the Miami Dolphins. He would play with the team through the 2011 season. In 2012, he was picked up by the Indianapolis Colts, where he would spend five years.

Colts owner Jim Isray said he was saddened to hear about Davis' passing.

"A great guy, teammate, player. My prayers to Vontae's family," he said.

Davis finished his career with the Buffalo Bills in 2018, abruptly retiring in the middle of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The two-time Pro Bowler showed no signs of distress on social media prior to his death. Last week, he promoted his new children's book, "The Middle School Rules of Vontae Davis." He said the book was full of "invaluable life lessons" that he experienced growing up in poverty.

Davis was 35 years old.

