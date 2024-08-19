Former US Rep. George Santos pleads guilty in federal fraud case

George Santos, the former congressman from New York, pleaded guilty on Monday to two federal crimes: wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

This development is part of a plea deal with the Justice Department, which indicted Santos on 23 counts of fraud, identity theft and making false statements. He was scheduled to go on trial in September.

“Today, for what may seem like the first time since he started his campaign for Congress, Mr. Santos told the truth about his criminal schemes. He admitted to lying, stealing and conning people,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace of the Eastern District of New York. “By pleading guilty, Mr. Santos has acknowledged that he repeatedly defrauded federal and state government institutions as well as his own family, supporters and constituents.

Outside the courtroom, Santos read a prepared statement, apologizing to those in New York's 3rd congressional district.

"I failed you," he said.

Santos added, "Moving forward, I am dedicated to making amends for the wrongs I have committed. I understand that there are legal consequences for my actions and I accept them fully."

The Associated Press reports that Santos faces up to six years in prison and must repay $370,000 in restitution. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 7.

Santos was expelled from Congress in December 2023 — weeks after a Republican colleague introduced the resolution in the House of Representatives.

RELATED STORY | Rep. Santos ethics probe finds 'substantial evidence' of lawbreaking

The resolution was filed after a House Ethics panel released a report that said there was “overwhelming evidence” of lawbreaking by Santos.

The report said Santos knowingly caused his campaign committee to file incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission and used campaign funds for personal expenses, including luxury items and Botox injections.

Santos served in Congress for about a year, but faced scrutiny almost immediately after winning his election.

He admitted to lying about his background, including his education and work history.

Santos also claimed he was "a proud American Jew," the grandson of Ukrainian Holocaust survivors. However, genealogical research found no Jewish ancestry in Santos' family.

After being removed from the House of Representatives, Santos launched a short-lived independent run for Congress. He also began offering videos on the platform Cameo, which allows people to purchase content from the former congressman.

RELATED STORY | Fetterman buys $343 Cameo video of ex-Rep. Santos to troll Menendez