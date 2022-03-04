Great Falls rally shows support for Ukraine

GREAT FALLS — As the fighting between Russia and Ukraine continued Thursday, some people in Great Falls showed their support for people in Ukraine.

The group of people gathered at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and 9th Street from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

People were asked to wear Ukraine’s colors and bring a sign.

It's estimated that just one week into Russia's invasion, more than 2% of Ukraine’s population have fled the country.

"It's inspiring and helpful. I just wish we could do more. I have several friends in Ukraine. (I've) been there a couple times before," said Lance Bischoff who attended the rally.