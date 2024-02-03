Watch Now

Columbia Falls boys and girls sweep rival Whitefish in Western A basketball matchup

Posted at 10:39 PM, Feb 02, 2024
WHITEFISH — The Columbia Falls boys and girls both comfortably handled their rivals, the Whitefish Bulldogs, for Western A basketball wins on Friday night. The girls dominated in the first game of the night with a huge 48-23 win to complete a season sweep after defeating Whitefish earlier in the season. The boys also completed a season sweep with a 58-45 win as the Wildcats were a perfect 4-0 against their rivals on the court this season.

In the girls game the Wildcats jumped out to an early 10-2 lead and then went into the half on top 21-9.

They never relinquished that double digit lead and were up 43-19 at the end of third quarter.

The Wildcats ultimately road their early lead and momentum to a huge 48-23 win.

Columbia Falls was led by Taryn Borgen who had over half the teams points with 25.

Whitefish was led by Bailey Smith who had 7 points.

The Wildcats improved to 7-8 with the win, while the Bulldogs fell to 4-9.

In the boys game it was a back and forth start with the two teams locked at 10 apiece halfway through the opening quarter. But then the Wildcats went on a 10-0 run to head into the second quarter on top 20-10.

Columbia Falls led 31-23 at the half.

The Wildcats outscored the Bulldogs by eight in the third quarter to lead by 16, up 47-31 heading into the fourth quarter and went on to close the game out with a 13 point win 58-45.

Jace Hill led Columbia Falls with 20 points, including three 3-pointers.

Mason Kelch led the Bulldogs with 16 points.

The Wildcats improved to 9-4 with the win, while the Bulldogs fell to 8-5.

Watch full highlights from Friday nights games in the video above.

