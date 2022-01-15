SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 14

Below are the scores of high school basketball games from Jan. 14. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Belt 80, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 41

Big Sandy 74, Turner 52

Bridger 74, Reed Point-Rapelje 12

Broadus 63, Wibaux 19

Centerville 49, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 34

Darby 51, Seeley-Swan 40

Dillon 43, Frenchtown 41

Dutton-Brady 51, Valier 27

Harlem 71, Glasgow 64

Harrison-Willow Creek 62, Twin Bridges 46

Heart Butte 81, Conrad 20

Helena Capital 71, Kalispell Glacier 49

Fairfield 59, Havre 49

Kalispell Flathead 55, Helena High 48

Laurel 71, Billings Central 69

Lewistown 84, Hardin 55

Lustre 71, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 29

Melstone 72, Terry 48

Park City 48, Fromberg 29

Plentywood 54, Circle 32

Savage 52, Brockton 22

Sheridan 44, Ennis 40

Shields Valley 69, Harlowton-Ryegate 50

Sunburst 59, Power 44

St. Regis 74, Noxon 38

Valley Christian 57, Lincoln 24

Winnett-Grass Range 49, Jordan 29

High school girls basketball

Belt 63, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 18

Big Sandy 70, Turner 49

Big Timber 63, Lockwood 29

Billings Central 51, Laurel 43

Billings West 68, Billings Senior 37

Bridger 27, Reed-Point Rapelje 24

Broadus 40, Wibaux 39 (OT)

Centerville 55, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 17

Chinook 62, North Star 52

Culbertson 43, Fairview 32

Dillon 63, Frenchtown 43

Ennis 58, Sheridan 27

Eureka 70, Troy 19

Glasgow 62, Harlem 57 (OT)

Hardin 87, Lewistown 55

Huntley Project 53, Shepherd 34

Jordan 50, Winnett-Grass Range 24

Malta 78, Poplar 36

Manhattan Christian 46, Three Forks 32

Melstone 71, Terry 11

Power 57, Sunburst 42

Red Lodge 37, Columbus 32

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 53, Lustre 27

Seeley-Swan 62, Darby 28

Shields Valley 69, Harlowton-Ryegate 30

St. Regis 43, Noxon 25

Townsend 45, Whitehall 42

Valier 39, Dutton-Brady 30

Valley Christian 42, Lincoln 20

Wolf Point 55, Glendive 21