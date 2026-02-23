Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
Sports

Actions

Missoula Loyola standout Spencer Laird commits to Stanford women's basketball

One of the state's top talents in Spencer Laird announced her commitment to Stanford's women's basketball team on Sunday afternoon.
DSC06196.jpg
Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Missoula Loyola's Spencer Laird drives to the basketball at the Class B state basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.
DSC06196.jpg
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — The Stanford Cardinal are adding some major Montana flair to its Class of 2027 recruits.

Missoula Loyola forward Spencer Laird announced her commitment via social media on Sunday afternoon to Stanford to continue her college basketball career.

One of the top talents in the state, it's a commitment that comes from one of the state's most sought-after recruits in recent years. During a breakout sophomore campaign last year, Laird began to reel in a laundry list of offers as the 6-foot-3 forward's game developed and blossomed rapidly for the Breakers, who finished third at the Class B state tournament in Missoula.

As a junior this season, Laird's game has gone to another level entirely. She's averaging 29.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 steals, 2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. She's shooting at a 71.2% clip on two-point shots and 32.5% from 3-point range.

With Laird and Co., the Breakers have again been one of the top teams in the state. Loyola is 17-1 this season as they prepare to enter the District 6B tournament this week in Anaconda.

It won't be the first time a standout from the Garden City takes her talents to Stanford, either.

Former Missoula Big Sky legend Joslyn Tinkle played at Stanford from 2009-2013, where she was a part of 137 wins under legendary coach Tara VanDerveer with one run to a national championship game and two more Final Fours.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader