Western A girls: Hamilton to meet Dillon in title game

Dillon 56, Columbia Falls 40

Not long after the Dillon boys won their semifinal game, the girls program did the same with a 56-40 victory over Columbia Falls.

Dillon advances to the Western A Divisional championship game against Hamilton with the win. That game will be played on Saturday at 8 p.m. Dillon also advances to the State A basketball tournament with the victory.

Ainsley Shipman scored 20 points for Dillon and Jordyn Walker added 11.

Hope McAtee led Columbia Falls with 18 points and Grace Gedlaman added 12 for the Wildkats. Columbia Falls will play in a loser-out game at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Hamilton 62, Browning 47

The Hamilton Broncs are headed to the Western A Divisional championship game after winning Friday's semifinal against Browning 62-47 on their home court at Hamilton High School.

Taryn Searle scored 28 points for the Broncs and Layne Kearns added 19 for Hamilton. The Broncs scored just eight points in the first quarter but scored 24 points in the second quarter to build a 32-19 lead and went on to win from there.

Mecca Bullchild led Browning with 11 points and Sugar Spoonhunter added nine. Browning will play in a loser-out game at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

With the win, Hamilton also secured a spot in the State A girls basketball tournament in Missoula March 9-12.