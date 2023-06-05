Kalispell Glacier elated with State AA softball championship, is ready to defend title

KALISPELL — After winning the Class AA softball state championship over Helena and capturing their first title since 2015, the Glacier Wolfpack already have their eyes set on a repeat with most of the team returning.

"I mean, this was the ending that everybody dreams about, right?," said head coach Abby Snipes, whose team won the title with a 19-7 victory over the Bengals. "Of the 16 teams, only one gets to walk away with a win. And I just think it's a real testament to all the hard work that our players put in during the off-season and playing for each other and it's just really awesome."

Junior Emma Cooke, who had a game-tying two-run-homer early in the championship, knows she couldn’t have scripted it any better.

"I just kind of had to take every second because I knew that was it — that was our moment," said Cooke with a smile. "And having a game like that as a state championship is just super exciting, and then we all ran in and all hugged Ella cause we were super proud of her and it was just super exciting."

Teammate Ella Farrell, who pitched from the second inning until the game's end, echoed Cooke’s excitement.

"It was a weird feeling really, you know you work your whole season to be in that moment," said Farrell. "And when you're finally in there, it's just ... I don't know you can't really describe it, it's just like all the emotions."

When it comes to the team as a whole coach Snipes who has been with the program for seven years knows she couldn’t ask for a more selfless group.

"What really separated this group is how much they cared about each other. And instead of playing like for their own stat line, or for their own individual success, they were really playing for their teammates, and that's where you're really going to find that success," said Snipes. "So it’s that that next level, kind of what teamwork looks like and what they could accomplish as a program."

And teamwork makes the dream work is the mantra not just for the head coach but the players as well.

"If you can really feel it with your teammates and you gel as a team, I mean, you can go way farther than if you just rely on how good you are as a singular person," said Farrell.

While overjoyed with their second state title in program history the Wolfpack are already looking ahead hungry for more.

"Definitely a goal to win like we did this year and I think we very much have the opportunity to do it again," said Cooke. "So I'm really hoping that our team can do that, and I think we can."

With all but four players returning including the two postseason stars, the Wolfpack will no doubt be poised for a chance to hold onto their most recent State title.

