State A softball: Billings Central rallies to top Frenchtown in undefeated final

HAMILTON — It's every kid's dream.

Bases loaded. Full count. Two outs. Final inning. And a chance to win the game.

Peyton Whitehead did just that.

The senior for Billings Central hit a single to right field with the bases loaded — and the ball bounced over the right fielder's glove and rolled to the fence on the error — clearing the bases and giving Central the lead and eventual win, 4-3, on Saturday in Hamilton in the undefeated final between the two schools.

Central trailed the entire game up to that point against Frenchtown on the final day of the State A softball tournament. But after the Rams loaded the bases in the top of the seventh down 3-0, G.G. Hastings drew a walk which made trimmed the deficit to 3-1 Broncs.

Whitehead was next to bat after that, and her hit has Central one win away from the State A title.

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Billings Central players celebrate after beating Frenchtown 4-3 in the undefeated final on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.

Frenchtown started out fast as Toni Beatty hit a two-RBI single to make it 2-0 Broncs in the first inning. Carah Evans then added an RBI-double in the fourth inning to make it 3-0.

After those early struggles, Whitehead settled in on the mound and finished with seven strikeouts and allowed six hits and three walks.

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Billings Central's Portia Bryant dives to make the final out as the Rams beat Frenchtown 4-3 in the undefeated final on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton.

Sadie Smith stuck out six batters on the mound for Frenchtown and allowed eight hits and two walks.

Frenchtown will play Polson in a loser-out game on Saturday. Polson defeated Columbia Falls 7-2 earlier on Saturday. Central will await the winner of Frenchtown-Polson at 1 p.m. with a second championship game scheduled for 3 p.m. if the Rams lose that 1 p.m. contest.