SCOREBOARD: High school volleyball - Oct. 7

Below are the results of high school volleyball matches from Thursday, Oct. 7.
Scores, stats and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school volleyball
Belgrade def. Great Falls High 3-1
Denton-Geyser-Stanford def. Grass-Range Winnett 25-10, 25-22, 25-15
Frenchtown def. Hamilton 18-25, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22, 15-6
Fort Benton def. Big Sandy 25-18, 25-21, 25-22
Glendive def. Sidney 25-16, 25-15, 25-19
Great Falls CMR def. Billings Skyview 3-0
Huntley Project def. Roundup 25-9, 25-7, 25-5
Power def. Valier 25-22, 25-8, 21-25, 25-11
Simms def. Great Falls Central 25-18, 25-22, 25-9
Shelby def. Conrad 25-16, 25-13, 25-14