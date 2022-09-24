Class AA golf: Bozeman, Butte boys, Billings West, Missoula Hellgate girls grab divisional titles

The Bozeman and Butte boys and Billings West and Missoula Hellgate girls captured divisional golf championships Friday in advance of next week’s Class AA state tournament.

In the Eastern AA in Bozeman, the Hawks’ Cooper Bourret took medalist honors at Cottonwood Hills, firing a two-day score of 149, three strokes better than second-place Gavin Klein of Bozeman Gallatin. Bozeman edged Gallatin for the team title, 624 to 654.

On the girls side, West’s Bella Johnson won the induvial title with a two-day score of 152, four shots better than Addiley Lloyd of Bozeman Gallatin. West won the team championship going away, with a total score of 669.

In the Western AA at Northern Pines in Kalispell, Butte’s Jack Prigge beat Glacier’s Tyler Avery by one stroke for medalist honors, 140 to 141. The Bulldogs nudged past Glacier for the team title, too, 615 to 620.

Anna Stensrud of Missoula Hellgate was really challenged in winning the girls title, and she shot a two-day score of 159, 16-strokes better than Olivia McGreevey of Helena Capital. The Knights took home the team title with a cumulative score of 812, 10 shots better than the Bruins.

The Class AA state tournament begins next week in Helena.