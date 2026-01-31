MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky and Hellgate played a crosstown boys and girls basketball doubleheader on Friday evening at Dahlberg Arena on the University of Montana's campus.

Both games ended in thrilling fashion as the Knights boys topped the Eagles 49-48 while the Big Sky girls outlasted Hellgate 43-40.

Missoula Big Sky girls, Hellgate boys pull off thrillers at Dahlberg Arena

In the boys game, Josiah Boone hit a 3-pointer with 12.9 seconds remaining for the Eagles to tie the game at 48-48. But on Hellgate's possession, Parker Link was fouled on the final shot and he went 1 for 2 from the free throw line to seal the game for the Knights.

Zane Gillhouse and Liam Dick each scored 17 points for the Knights. Hellgate improved to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in Western AA play.

Boone and Jack McGowan each scored 11 for Big Sky, which dropped to 4-7 and 2-5.

The Missoula Big Sky girls celebrate after beating Hellgate at Dahlberg Arena on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.

In the girls game, Avory DeCoite led Big Sky with 20 points in a battle of two of the top teams in the Western AA. Big Sky improved to 10-2 and 7-0 in Western AA play. The game went back-and-forth for most of the contest before the Eagles held off the Knights down the stretch and created separation. Lilly Johnson added nine points for the Eagles.

Elly Reed and Ryan Meservy each scored nine points for the Knights, who fell to 8-3 and 5-2.