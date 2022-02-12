Missoula Hellgate sweeps Sentinel in crosstown clash at UM's Dahlberg Arena

MISSOULA — In front of a full house in the largest gym in Missoula, the Hellgate Knights earned a crosstown sweep of Sentinel at Dahlberg Arena on Friday evening.

The Hellgate girls improved to 14-0 on the season as they topped the Spartans 52-31. The Knights boys followed up with a 45-32 victory, meaning Hellgate swept the season series with Sentinel for both programs.

Alex Covill scored 17 points and blocked eight shots for the Knights, as the 6-foot-6 junior forward continued what's been a breakout year for her. Bailee Sayler, who recently signed with Montana State Billings, added 15 points for Hellgate.

Sophomore Emily McElmurry finished with 11 points and three steals to lead the Spartans, who fell to 7-8 on the year.

In the boys game, Connor Dick led the Knights with 16 points while Griffin Kinch finished with 13 points and nine boards. Dre Bowie added 12 points for the Knights who improved to 11-3 on the year.

Montana football signee Joe Weida scored 12 points for Sentinel who fell to 6-8.

Full highlights from the doubleheader are in the video above.