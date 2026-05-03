Clark Fork River Market & Garden City Brew Fest kick off Missoula's spring season

MISSOULA — More than 150 vendors and brewers gathered in Downtown Missoula for the opening day of the Clark Fork River Market and Garden City Brew Fest, marking the return of one of the city's most anticipated spring traditions.

The Clark Fork River Market and Garden City Brew Fest have been collaborating for decades. Executive Director Kaylee Nassiri said opening day makes all the preparation worthwhile.

"Why Saturdays in Missoula are so special, and why it's important to support local agriculture," Nassiri said.

Nassiri said the market fundraises year-round to keep vendor fees low. For vendors like Blue Coyote Farm, owner Jamie Drysdale said the opening marked a special start to their season.

"Every year we have people come back and we always love to check in on how the plants did. That's a good sign for us, knowing that our babies that we nurtured had a good year," Drysdale said.

One shopper said the event offered more than just a place to browse.

"It's really nice to spend local and contribute to local communities."

Next door at Caras Park, the Garden City Brew Fest gave festival-goers a chance to sample seasonal brews using beer tokens. Director Jake Treece said months of planning paid off.

"It's been a two-month period of getting things prepped, and I'm pretty excited with the final result today," Treece said.

Attendees said the event delivered on the experience.

"The atmosphere and all the beers, honestly... it's pretty good."

The collaboration drew more than 5,000 people, cementing its place as one of Missoula's most anticipated spring events.

"It's a perfect event to inaugurate the start to the spring season," Treece said.

Nassiri said she hopes the strong turnout carries through the rest of the year.

"I really appreciate our Missoula community for coming out today, and I really hope to keep this momentum throughout the season," Nassiri said.

The Clark Fork River Market runs for 26 more Saturdays this season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.