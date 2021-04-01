Downtown Missoula Transfer Station gets makeover

MISSOULA — A local artist is beautifying the downtown Missoula Bus Transfer Station in a public art installation.

After this month, the area will be transformed from gray concrete put up in the 80's, to a modern scene depicting Montana wildlife and clean blue air.

Artist Stella Nall -- who graduated from the University of Montana Fine Arts program last year -- says she wanted to get involved because this project aligns with her values.

"I'm just really excited," she said. "I hope that it just makes people happy."

"A lot of my work that's just like my personal studio work, deals with issues about indigineity also, so I'm hoping that it also adds more representation for Indigenous arts in Missoula," Nall continued.

Nall's a first descendant of the Crow Tribe and plans to incorporate traditional imagery of the medicine wheel.

Mountain Line Director of Operations Jennifer Sweten said Nall was the obvious choice for the project.

"Hearing her vision, her passion, we just knew that this was the piece that it had to be," Sweten told MTN News.

She added that since COVID-19 canceled events last year, there was extra money in the Mountain Line budget.

"We thought that this would be a good way to spend it, and give back to the community in this difficult year," said Sweten.

Nall says she hopes to be done by the end of the month, in time for a dedicating ceremony on First Friday in May.

