Missoula organizations team up to get refugee and immigrant students snowboarding for the first time

MISSOULA, MT — Two Missoula organizations came together to get students on the slopes at Snowbowl, giving some of them their first-ever experience on a snow hill.

Girls on Shred and Soft Landing Missoula — a nonprofit that helps refugees and immigrants build new lives — partnered to introduce a group of students to snowboarding.

"I just love snowboarding, even though I fall a lot," one student said.

For some students, this was their fourth or fifth year taking part in the collaboration. For others, it was their first time on any snow hill.

Girls on Shred's mission is to introduce snowboarding to new learners and help cover the cost of participation. Now in their fifth year working together, both programs share a goal of getting more students out recreating.

Natalia, a program manager at Soft Landing Missoula, spoke to the value of that mission.

"I think when students recreate it gives them a sense of belonging," Natalia said.

Volunteers from Girls on Shred spent the day on the slopes helping Soft Landing students, including Safi, who was participating for her fifth year.

"I feel like it is such a great opportunity that I get to come down here, and snowboard, I'm so lucky I get to come meet people from all around the country," Safi said.

Alli Kadler of Girls on Shred said watching students progress throughout the day makes the work worthwhile.

"It feels awesome to see them get their first turn or stop successfully with full control. I can see how empowered they feel and how they push themselves; it is incredibly rewarding," Kadler said.

Natalia said she hopes the partnership continues for years to come.

"I think that it's just awesome that Girls on Shred has been collaborating with us for so many years, and I am really excited for future years," Natalia said.

For more on how to get involved, head over to their website.

