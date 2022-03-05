Missoula police seeking tips about early Saturday morning pursuit

MISSOULA — On Saturday morning at 12:35 a.m. Missoula Police Department attempted a traffic stop that led to a pursuit.

On North Reserve Street, officers attempted a traffic stop on a grey pickup truck. The truck didn't stop, and police began pursuit.

It ended near North Reserve and Micheal Road when two occupants fled the moving vehicle. They have not been located.

Misoula police are asking for more information from people who may have been in the area during this time. If you have any knowledge you can call (406) 552-6300 and refer to case number 2022-7512, or call crime stoppers to make an anonymous tip at (406) 721-4444.