Red Flag Warning followed by Cooler Temperatures

A change in our weather pattern is expected as we progress into the evening and overnight hours across the area. A dry cold front will bring gusty winds and much cooler air into the region by late Saturday. The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a Red Flag Warning until 10pm Saturday evening for the entire area. Impacts include the potential for a critical combination of gusty west winds and low humidity. West 15-20 mph with gusts 25-35 mph are expected with

occasional gusts up to 45 mph. Especially in the West and East Lolo National Forests and along the Continental Divide. Humidity values will range from 14-22 percent.

Behind the front, expect a cool Sunday morning with lows in the lower to middle 40s for most areas. Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler with highs ranging from the lower to middle 70s.

Monday will bring our first good chance of steady rain in a while. As of now, it appears as though the best chance for rain will occur between daybreak and the early afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will be well below normal with most only reaching the lower to middle 60s.

An upper level ridge will quickly move over the region on Tuesday and remain in place for the rest of the week. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 70s to middle 80s.

