MISSOULA - Homes are being threatend by a series of wildfires burning near the Wye west of Missoula.

Frenchtown Rural Fire District spokesman Mel Holtz says crews are responding to four small fires in the area.

One fire is estimated at around four acres, and one was approximately 10 acres as of Saturday evening.

The fires are occurring in an area between Indreland Road to Tucker Lane.

The Missoula Rural Fire District, Arlee, and the East Missoula fire departments have been called to the scene — as well as the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, and the US Forest Service.

Two helicopters can be seen in the area. Holtz said two additional single-engine air tankers have been requested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.