Hot Springs' Kara Christensen making the most of high school opportunities

HOT SPRINGS — Growing up in a small town like Hot Springs, it's important to keep yourself busy, and that's exactly what Kara Christensen does as she's involved in three sports, FFA and 4-H, and she also holds many important positions at her school.

Christensen may be one of the busiest students in the state of Montana when you look at her resume as a varsity athlete in volleyball, basketball and track, an honors student and class president with a 4.0 GPA.

If you ask Christensen why and how she is so involved in all of these activities, she will tell you it is to stay involved with her community.

“I always try to do things that are going to benefit me in the future or benefit others,” Christensen said. “So I feel like spending my time doing activities that are going to help my community, impact my school, and community has always just been kind of common sense for me to put my efforts towards that.”

The people who know Christensen best will tell you she is a constant source of motivation and positivity throughout her school and is always looking to uplift others.

While she is still unsure of what she would like to pursue in the future, she does know she wants her life to be challenging and meaningful.

“I want to be able to look back and see the impact that I made,” Christensen said. “I think that if I'm able to look back and see all of my efforts went to something good, then I think that that's kind of my overall goal, is how can I make different impacts.”

No matter what Christensen ends up doing, it is clear her current work ethic and selflessness will set her up well for whatever life throws at her.

“I'm not just doing this for myself,” Christensen said. “I'm not just pushing myself for myself. I'm obviously hoping to make an impact on the community, but I'm hoping to help the people who are surrounding me and also putting in that effort, as well.”

