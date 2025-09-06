Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

How to watch the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats games on Saturday, Sept. 6

Cat-Griz logo
MTN Sports
Cat-Griz logo
Posted

The 2025 college football season is under way, and Montana and Montana State have their home openers on Saturday, Sept. 6.

The third-ranked Bobcats, who started their season last week with a 59-13 loss at FBS Oregon, welcome No. 2 South Dakota State to Bozeman for a matchup between FCS powerhouses. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday inside Bobcat Stadium for Montana State's annual Gold Rush game.

The sixth-ranked Grizzlies, meanwhile, will be playing their first game of 2025. Montana was off last week and will begin its season against Division II Central Washington in Missoula on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Montana State's game with South Dakota State will be broadcast on CBS affiliates KXLF in Butte, KBZK in Bozeman, KXLH in Helena, KRTV in Great Falls and KTVQ in Billings. In Missoula and the Flathead Valley, the MSU-vs.-SDSU game will air on The Spot – MTN, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN

LOCATIONOVER THE AIRDIRECTVSPECTRUM
Billings2.2511
Bozeman7.21411
Butte4.21411
Great Falls3.2412
Helena12.2N/A11
Missoula8.2918

Learn more about the MTN channel and how to find it.

The Montana-vs.-Central Washington game will air at 6 p.m. on KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley and on The Spot – MTN across the rest of Montana. Both games will also stream live on ESPN+.

The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will immediately follow both games.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader