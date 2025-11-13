How to watch the Montana Grizzlies game versus Portland State on Saturday, Nov. 15

The Montana Grizzlies play their final road game of the regular season when they visit Portland State on Saturday, Nov. 15.

The second-ranked Griz (10-0 overall, 6-0 Big Sky) and Vikings (1-9, 1-5) are scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. Mountain Time from Providence Park in downtown Portland, Ore. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on The Spot – MTN across Montana.

The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN



LOCATION OVER THE AIR DIRECTV SPECTRUM Billings 2.2 5 11 Bozeman 7.2 14 11 Butte 4.2 14 11 Great Falls 3.2 4 12 Helena 12.2 N/A 11 Missoula 8.2 9 18

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

Coverage begins with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show at 2:30 p.m. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately follows the conclusion of the game.

The Montana-vs.-Portland State game will also stream live on ESPN+.

Montana State's game versus UC Davis will air at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.