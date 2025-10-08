BROWNING — De La Salle Blackfeet School recently celebrated a milestone of 25 years of education, community, and cultural connection on the Blackfeet Reservation.

As part of its anniversary year, the school honored Orange Shirt Day – Every Child Matters with a day of remembrance, education, and advocacy.

Blackfeet school hosts Orange Shirt Day Remembrance event

The observance reflects a growing movement across North America to acknowledge and learn from Indigenous residential and boarding schools.

On this day, students, staff, and community members wore orange to commemorate the children who were forced into these institutions, many never returning home.

The tradition of Orange Shirt Day began with the story of Phyllis Jack Webstad, a survivor of Canada’s residential school system.

As a young girl, Webstad arrived for her first day of school wearing a bright new orange shirt gifted to her by her grandmother.

The shirt was immediately taken away, a moment that came to symbolize the stripping of identity, culture, and dignity experienced by countless Indigenous children.

De La Salle Blackfeet school held an event at the Arbor in Browning, blending remembrance with cultural renewal.

Teachers and cultural leaders lead discussions on the history of boarding schools, the ongoing impacts to Native communities, and the resilience of Indigenous languages and traditions.

“This day is about honoring the children, acknowledging the past, and committing to a future where every child is valued and celebrated,” explained Brother Dylan Berry with De La Salle school.

By embracing Orange Shirt Day, De La Salle Blackfeet school continues its mission to provide not just academic learning, but also a foundation of healing, cultural pride, and community strength.

