Blackfeet Tribe honors an outstanding young cowboy

BROWNING — The Blackfeet Tribal Council is recognizing a young man who's accomplished great things at the young age of 13.

Thirteen-year-old Kesler Harwood, a student at Browning Middle School, recently won a world championship at the Junior World Finals held in Las Vegas.

Kesler now holds the title of the 2023 Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding World Champion.

"I am a generation rancher, rancher on the Blackfeet Reservation on the Rising Wolf Ranch," Kesler said.

"He's born for It, he was born a champion. and I, I couldn't be prouder of him," Sadie Harwood told MTN News.

"We were on a trip to Las Vegas to watch the NFR and he called me, and he said, Mom, I want to be a mini bareback rider," Sadie recalled.

Well? Yeah, she's always the one driving me down the road from rodeo to rodeo," Kesler said.

I said, 'Hello, How are you? My name is Kessler, and my name is Comes from the West'," Kesler told MTN.

Kessler is a proud member of the Blackfeet Tribe and is honored to represent his tribe as a world champion.

"I was so excited and happy when I won it because I've been working really hard for it all year long from rodeo to rodeo, I knew what I wanted and then got it done!" Kesler said.

Kessler will continue his everyday life on the reservation, going to school, working the cattle and training to defend his title as world champion.

