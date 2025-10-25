Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' Division of Fire prepares for new federal wildfire management

PABLO, MT — Tribal firefighting crews have long served as a crucial force on wildfire frontlines, but changing federal priorities, tighter budgets and stricter qualifications have reshaped their operations.

For the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' Division of Fire, these challenges persist as they navigate the future.

"I've been in fire since 1984...a long time," said Ron Swaney, a CSKT tribal member and fire management officer for the CSKT Division of Fire.

For Swaney, firefighting runs deeper than duty and he now holds a vital role.

"Being tribal managing your resources for your future generations puts more ownership in your approach," Swaney said.

Tribal firefighter discusses sovereignty's impact on wildfire response

Under Public Law 638, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes can manage their own land and resources. However, funding challenges remain as the federal government prepares to reorganize wildfire services.

Swaney has witnessed significant changes throughout his four-decade career, including the decline of the Montana Indian Firefighter program and ongoing uncertainty facing tribal fire divisions.

"Around 2004 I started to see a significant decline in the MIFF program, a couple things looking at it more requirements, pac tests, medical standards different things like that played a role," Swaney said.

With sovereignty it also creates challenges in maintaining funding for permanent positions, making division operations more difficult. Crew members like Michael Umphrey, assistant fire crew foreman for CSKT Division of Fire identify this as a potential vulnerability.

"Without that funding you can't have enough positions to always training for someone to come in and take that place," Umphrey said.

The current administration's introduction of the U.S. Wildland Fire Service, which will merge fire management under the Department of Interior, could offer new opportunities. Umphrey views this consolidation as potentially beneficial for tribal operations.

"I think it is an opportunity for the tribes to have a little more say in the system, because we operate in the same standards that the federal government does, but we struggle getting funding," Umphrey said.

The proposed consolidation would take effect in January 2026, bringing hope for positive change to tribal fire management.

"A lot of things are changing and tribes have needed some things to change for awhile and that opportunity could be positive for us," Umphrey said.

