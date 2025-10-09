PABLO - The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) are hosting their primary election Saturday, Oct. 11.

CSKT Get Out The Vote held a forum to help voters get to know who's running for council and where they stand on important issues.

“We're taking steps to strengthen our tribal sovereignty," organizer Erica Shelby said.

Watch to learn more about the CSKT Tribal Council candidates:

CSKT council candidates participate in forum before primary election day

Five of the 10 districts on the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council are up for election every two years.

“Arlee, Elmo, Ronan, Polson, and 1 at-large seat," Shelby said. "We have 18 candidates across five districts and we'll be narrowing that down for the general election," she continued.

Since there are so many candidates in this year’s primary, CSKT Get Out the Vote hosted its first forum.

Emily Brown/MTN News Attendees at the Johnny Arlee & Victor Charlo Theatre

Candidates addressed a variety of questions like ‘what lands should we buy?’, ‘how will you handle language and cultural revitalization?', and ‘if elected, what's a change will you make?’

Listening in-person or on the live stream helped inform attendees before they get to the ballot box.

“For me, anyway, to get to listen to them and see them personally and see what their views are. Some of the answers were spot on what I was looking for," attendee Darla Brovold told MTN.

Since voter turnout for council elections is historically low, the forum is helping Get Out the Vote change that while bringing more transparency.

“Government involvement is critical, and we put extra effort this year into activities that will inform the membership who's running, the issues that are important to the people, to the candidates," CSKT communications coordinator Robert McDonald shared.

While absentee ballots have prepaid postage, polling locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. across the reservation.

“For our elderly people, anyone with health or transportation issues, or even just concerned about the mail, we don't control that, so we would gladly pick up everybody's absentee ballots just get a hold of us and we can arrange that," Shelby stated.

Call (406) 675-2700 for a ride to the polls or if you need your ballot picked up.

To watch the entire forum, click here.

While the primary election is on Saturday, October 11th, you can already request an absentee ballot for the Dec. 13 general election with the form below.