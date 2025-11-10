Montana Tech hosts first Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month celebration to connect students

BUTTE — Montana Tech is helping students celebrate Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month with prayers, songs and traditional food for the first time.

The event began with a song and prayer, marking a milestone for the university's efforts to promote cultural awareness and inclusion.

Organizers say they want to help connect Native and non-Native students by raising awareness about Indigenous heritage and culture.

"I think it's really important to be able to recognize our tribes here on campus," said Tech student Aurora Betlate. "Being able to have this event here, it really means a lot for our community."

One Tech student and enrolled member of the Iowa Tribe of Kansas Nebraska says the event helps students connect with Montana tribes and learn more about Native heritage in Montana.

"It just lit me up when they said it was their first, their first go," said Thomas Rolin Christopher Little Plume Sr. "I was obliged to come here. I want to represent who can because I'm on a journey myself."

