SCILIP - A new skatepark opened Saturday afternoon in the former Dixon agency, now known as Scilip, marking the fourth skatepark built on the Flathead Reservation.

The project began with one voice advocating for change. Terrence Lozeau of Ronan proposed the idea in 2023, hoping to provide recreational opportunities for local youth.

"I honestly didn't think I would get this far with this to be honest, and I'm honestly grateful that I tried, it really proves one voice can change a lot of things," Lozeau said.

Supporters of the skatepark hope this space will bring light to the next generation in a community where recreational options are limited.

"It's really fun, there's not much to do out here, I feel like the kids around here really enjoy it," said Dariana Jerrels, a local youth.

Watch: Supporters hope the space will bring light to the next generation in a community where recreational options are limited

New skatepark brings recreational opportunities to youth on Flathead Reservation

The project wouldn't have been possible without the team behind Lozeau, including Jeff Ament, founder of Montana Pool Service, who has built more than 30 skateparks in rural and Native communities across the state.

"It's really been a way for me to be involved in the state and particularly with the people who have been in the state for thousands of years," Ament said.

Ament grew up in rural Montana and has seen the value in providing a space for youth to express who they are, whether on or off a skateboard.

"Skateboarding really promotes that [you] go find your own person, and try out some things, go down different avenues and be weird and find where you are comfortable," Ament said.

Danielle Matt, Scilip Council representative, expressed the community's commitment to supporting its youth.

"They're smiling, they're laughing, they are taking care of each other," Matt said. "We are doing what we said we would do and that is taking care of our kids."

Two more skateparks are planned for Elmo and Hot Springs in the near future, continuing the effort to provide recreational opportunities across the reservation.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."