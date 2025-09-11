PABLO - Healthcare services are not always within reach in rural areas across Montana, but a nonprofit is serving visual needs with a pop-up eye clinic.

Robin Charlo has been struggling with her vision for years.

"I used to be able to see the TV, but now I'm squinting," Charlo said.

Watch to learn what Vision Health International is offering in Pablo:

Vision Health International brings free eye care services to Salish Kootenai College

While her healthcare only offers one eye exam per year, she was able to receive care and a new pair of glasses at a free eye clinic at Salish Kootenai College in Pablo.

"It means a lot because I really wanted to get my eyes checked again," Charlo said.

Vision Health International brought the free eye care services to SKC as part of their global mission.

"Our mission is to bring eye care to underserved communities throughout the world," said Meagan Frisbee with Vision Health International.

The organization realized there was a need in their own backyard and wanted to come to SKC to provide free eye exams, free glasses and reading glasses to anyone in need of eye care.

Robyn Iron/MTN News Vision Health International is bringing free eye exams and glasses to Salish Kootenai College in Pablo.

The complimentary service is available to anyone and is made possible through donors and specialists like Dr. Nisha Dave, a volunteer pediatric ophthalmologist who donates her time.

"I've seen young children who couldn't see and were struggling, and we've been able to provide them services and glasses, and that is very rewarding," Dave said.

Dave has traveled around the world with Vision Health International. "I think there is a great need and it is very rewarding."

Vision Health International is offering free exams through Saturday at Salish Kootenai College in Pablo.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.