Inside the Race: Looking at Trump's mounting legal issues

On this edition of “Inside the Race Weekend,” Politico National Political Reporter Alex Isenstadt and Politico Reporter Hailey Fuchs join Scripps News National Political correspondents, Haley Bull and Stephanie Liebergen, and host, Joe St. George to discuss the latest with former President Donald Trump’s legal issues and court cases.

Isenstadt highlighted how the Trump campaign set up a PAC where some of the donations are being funneled into a fund to help with his mounting legal bills. Fuchs said if money from the Republican National Convention goes towards legal bills, it could mean less for other races.

