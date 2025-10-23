'It'd be huge': Polson seeking first boys soccer state championship appearance since 2018

POLSON — The Polson boys soccer team finds itself in unfamiliar territory after winning its first playoff game in years last week against Livingston.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

'It'd be huge': Polson seeking 1st boys soccer state championship appearance since 2018

Now with a semifinal round matchup against the top-seeded Columbia Falls in their future, the Pirates are considered the underdog in that game.

But that is nothing new to the fourth-year head coach, Josie Lies, who was overlooked a lot when she first took over the job.

“Everyone always walks up to the assistant coach thinking that he's the head coach just because he's a male,” Lies said. “I would say in some ways it was always just people maybe didn't take us seriously, you know, thinking that maybe I didn't know what I was doing, but I think there's always a little surprise when people see me for the first time and being a girl with these rowdy boys.”

However, those rowdy boys took to Lies’ teachings quickly, and players like midfielder Edgar Vejezpete said they have worked hard over the years to build a team that can compete with a stacked Class A conference.

“We're trying to get Polson in there among these top teams,” Vejezpete said. “We're just ready to, I guess, not be underdogs, and we try to face any competition, and no matter their past or present, we try to take it on to them.”

If Polson pulls off the upset in Columbia Falls, the Pirates will make their first state championship appearance since 2018.

For seniors like Ruger Ellis, that achievement would be special, given what these players have been through over the years.

“It'd be huge. I mean, my freshman year, we, I think, won two or three games the whole season,” Ellis said. “We slowly built up to this dominating season, and it's been really cool, and I think it would just mean a lot for us, for Josie, who's worked with us for so long.”

But no matter what happens, Lies already believes the team has had a successful season based on the chemistry and culture that have been established this season.

“When I started, that was my goal, was just to have a place for kids that love soccer where they could go and feel like they belonged,” Lies said. “We have a lot of fun together. I think having a good culture is what helps you be successful, as well.”

Polson will kick off against Columbia Falls on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 5:15 p.m.