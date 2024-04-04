Kelce Jam music fest to feature big acts. But what about Taylor Swift?

On the heels of his third career Super Bowl win, Kansas Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is proving that newfound love interest Taylor Swift isn't the only one in the relationship with a passion for music.

Kelce announced this week that he is bringing the Kelce Jam music festival back to Kansas City for a second-straight year.

"Kelce Jam is back, Baby!" he said in a statement. "I'm excited to once again welcome fans for the ultimate day of music, food, and an electric experience celebrating Kansas City."

Presented by Jim Beam whiskey, the second annual music festival will take place on Saturday, May 18, and will feature some big-time headliners including rappers Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, American DJ and music producer Diplo, and others. But one big question remains: Will Taylor Swift be in attendance?

At this point, it seems unlikely. The 14-time Grammy-award winner is currently scheduled to perform that same day in Stockholm, Sweden, as part of her "Eras Tour."

Nonetheless, even if one of music's most captivating performers is halfway around the globe, Kelce is no stranger to handling his own when it comes to hopping on stage and entertaining thousands of people just like his significant other. He went viral for his solute to the Beastie Boys song "Fight For Your Right" after winning the AFC Championship. And who could forget his pleasingly chaotic — possibly drunken — Super Bowl parade speeches?

And Kelce will look to do it all again next month when Kelce Jam returns to Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas — a suburb of Kansas City. Last year's sold-out event brought in more than 20,000 attendees and Kelce is hoping to go even bigger this year.

"Last year, you exceeded my expectations when over 20,000 fans showed up in the rain to 'fight for your right to party,'" he said. "And this year promises to be even more over the top as we welcome Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2Chainz to the stage!"

Fans can register for the ticket presale, which begins Friday at 11 a.m. ET, at KelceJam.com. General admission lawn tickets start at $49.99, with VIP packages going for $249.99. But for those who can't make it, the event will also be livestreamed free online, with more details coming at a later date.

