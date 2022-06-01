Kevin Costner takes part in "Yellowstone" filming in Missoula

MISSOULA - The popular TV series Yellowstone has returned to Missoula for filming — complete with some serious star power.

The front lawn of the Missoula County Courthouse was packed with production crew and extras on Wednesday.

Bystanders were starstruck as they watched Kevin Costner and other co-stars as they shot scenes for an upcoming episode.

Yellowstone revolves around the Dutton family and land claim issues.

The show has filmed at various locations in Missoula and the Bitterroot valleys.

The fifth season of Yellowstone is set to return on Nov. 13 on the Paramount network.