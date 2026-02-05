'Leading by example': Ronan boys credit hot start to senior leadership

RONAN — The Ronan boys basketball team is looking to capitalize on last season's success after making the state tournament for the first time since 2021 and taking fourth place.

However, multiple key seniors graduated last year, which Ronan head coach George Sherwood said caused the remaining players to step into new roles.

“It honestly starts with great leadership,” Sherwood said. “We've got a great core group of seniors that are leading in the right way, showing them what hard work looks like and leading by example.”

But, with only six seniors on the roster, some underclassmen are also looking to make a big impact for the Chiefs.

Ronan guard Kolby Finley said the younger players have eagerly jumped into their roles.

“I think just the younger guys seeing what we did last year, pushing, making state, getting fourth,” Finley said. “Our younger guys just coming in and hooping when they need. Everybody's getting their own buckets, them being super unselfish, just getting their own when they can”

That play style has led the Chiefs to a 10-3 record so far, with a shot at being top of the Northwest Conference.

Ronan forward Jhett McDonald said the Chiefs play fast and scrappy, which leads to efficient scoring.

"Even though we're little, I think we're just battling it, don't matter what size they are,” McDonald said. “We're going to go after that rebound and just get the ball. I think that's the ultimate goal, is just playing all around.”

Even though the Chiefs have a few rough losses this season, the team is still determined to make a deep run into the postseason with the mentality their coaching staff has drilled into them.

“We have a group of kids that are winners,” Sherwood said. “They go out and compete in everything they do, and we haven't had any off nights. It doesn't always mean we win every game, but we at least go out and compete and play hard and try to win everything that we do.”

Ronan will next play in Whitefish on Thursday.

