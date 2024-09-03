Table for 1? Young Americans embracing solo dining, data finds

According to new data from OpenTable, young adults are more likely to embrace dining alone at restaurants than older generations.

According to the data, 68% of Gen Zers and millennials have dined solo at a sit-down restaurant in the past year. The data also found that 65% of Gen Z and 63% of millennials plan to continue embracing the trend.

Overall, 52% of U.S. adults say they plan to dine alone at a sit-down restaurant this year. These diners also tend to spend more, as their bills are generally 48% higher than other customers.

RELATED STORY |These are the Top 100 US Restaurants in 2024, according to Yelp

The data suggests that those who are traveling are most likely to dine alone. OpenTable says that 60% of Americans would choose to dine solo mainly when traveling alone.

Some solo diners also say they don't mind dining with others. OpenTable says 27% would invite other solo diners to join them, while 22% said they would strike up conversations with workers and those around them.

As for the biggest barrier for those not wanting to dine alone, it is loneliness. OpenTable says that 48% of those surveyed worry about the feeling of loneliness.

RELATED STORY | From unlimited wings to $5 value meals, customers come back to chain restaurants

The platform said it encourages restaurants to think about communal dining for those wanting to visit a restaurant on their own.

"Cater to this group by customizing your floor plan to include bar seating or a chef’s counter," the report reads. "Even a communal table can invite connection. And if your floor plan doesn’t allow for bar seating or communal tables, don’t sweat it— 36% of solo diners would sit in standard seats if given the choice. Just make sure your staff removes extra place settings to help counteract any feelings of awkwardness."