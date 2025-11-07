Trump touts Walmart's Thanksgiving meal savings, but what's actually inside?

At a time when many Americans are feeling pessimistic about the economy, President Donald Trump is pointing to Walmart’s cheaper Thanksgiving meal basket as a sign of progress.

“They’ve got everything included — the trimmings, the turkey, everything. A lot of different items,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday. “It’s 25% less this year than it was last year.”

Walmart says this year’s basket feeds 10 people for less than $4 per person. Last year’s version served eight people for less than $7 per person.

But there are notable differences between the two offerings. This year’s basket includes six fewer items and relies more heavily on Walmart’s store-brand products.

What's in the 2025 Thanksgiving basket?



Butterball Turkey, 13.5 lb. ($0.97/lb. — lowest price since 2019)

Kinder’s Fried Onions, 4.5 oz.

Campbells Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz. (1 can)

Stove Top Turkey Stuffing, Twin Pack 2 x 6 oz.

Great Value Dinner Rolls, 12 ct.

Fresh Russet Potatoes, 5 lb.

Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz.

Great Value Baby Carrots, 2 lb.

Great Value Corn, 15 oz. (3 cans)

Great Value Green Beans, 14.5 oz. (3 cans)

Great Value Artisan Macaroni & Cheese, 12 oz. (3 boxes)

Great Value Brown Gravy Mix, 0.87 oz. (2)

Great Value Pie Crusts

Great Value Evaporated Milk, 12 fl. oz.

Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin, 15 oz.

Are groceries cheaper in 2025?

While Walmart’s basket is cheaper this year, the promotion does not reflect broader grocery trends.

Government data shows grocery prices are up about 2.7% compared to a year ago and are expected to continue rising.

“For all of 2025, prices for eggs, beef and veal, sugar and sweets, and nonalcoholic beverages are predicted to grow faster than their 20-year historical average rate,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.