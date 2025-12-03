Check your fridge: Shredded cheese recall hits Walmart, Target, Aldi and more

The Ohio-based Great Lakes Cheese Co. has initiated a 31-state recall of shredded cheese because of possible metal fragments in the products.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the fragments may have come from a supplier of raw materials used to make the cheese.
The cheese was sold under multiple brand names, including Borden, Good & Gather, Great Value, Publix, Food Lion and Food Club, and at stores such as Walmart, Target, Aldi, Publix and H-E-B.
Products have expiration dates ranging from January 2026 through March 2026 and may still be in consumers’ refrigerators.
No injuries or illnesses have been reported.
The FDA classifies the action as a Class II recall — “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”
Class I recalls are generally more serious, while Class III recalls rarely cause adverse health consequences.
Full list of recalled products:
- Always Save Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Borden Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Borden Thick Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Brookshire's Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Brookshire's Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Brookshire's Thick Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Brookshire's Italian Six-Cheese Finely Shredded
- Cache Valley Creamery Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Cache Valley Creamery Six-Cheese Italian Finely Shredded
- Chestnut Hill Fancy Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Coburn Farms Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Coburn Farms Italian-Style Finely Shredded
- Econo Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Econo Pizza Shredded
- Food Club Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Food Club Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Food Club Finely Shredded Pizza Style Four Cheese Blend
- Food Club Pizza Style Two Cheese Blend Finely Shredded
- Food Club Pizza Style Two Cheese Blend Shredded
- Food Lion Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Freedom's Choice Pizza Blend Fine-Cut
- Gold Rush Creamery Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Gold Rush Creamery Pizza Blend Shredded
- Good & Gather Fine Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Good & Gather Classic Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Good & Gather Mozzarella & Provolone Classic
- Good & Gather Mozzarella & Parmesan Shredded Cheese Blend
- Great Lakes Cheese Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Great Lakes Cheese Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Great Lakes Cheese Mozzarella & Provolone Shredded
- Great Value Italian Style Finely Shredded
- Great Value Pizza Blend Shredded
- Great Value Provolone & Mozzarella Blend Shredded
- Happy Farms by Aldi Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Happy Farms by Aldi Italian-Style Shredded Cheese
- H-E-B Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- H-E-B Thick Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- H-E-B Shredded/Fancy Finamente Rallado Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Hill Country Fare Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Know & Love Fine Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Know & Love Classic Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Know & Love Thick Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Know & Love Italian Style Fine Cut
- Laura Lynn Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Laura Lynn Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Laura Lynn Thick Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Laura Lynn Italian Blend Finely Shredded
- Laura Lynn Pizza Blend Finely Shredded
- Lucerne Dairy Farms Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Lucerne Dairy Farms Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Lucerne Dairy Farms Rustic Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Nu Farm Fancy Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Publix Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Publix Italian Six Cheese Blend Fancy Shredded
- Schuck's Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Simply Go Classic Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Simply Go Rustic Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Simply Go Italian Style Six Cheese Blend Fine Cut Shredded
- Simply Go Pizza Blend Two Cheese Mix Classic Cut Shredded
- Sprouts Farmers Market Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Sprouts Farmers Market Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Stater Bros. Markets Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Stater Bros. Markets Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
- Sunnyside Farms Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese