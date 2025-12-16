Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Holiday cocktail recipe: Learn how to make 'The Nutcracker'

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise has crafted a bubbly drink featuring dark cherries, rich Amaretto and champagne for the holidays. Learn how to make "The Nutcracker." (Scripps News)
Looking for a holiday cocktail with a little sparkle?

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise has crafted a sweet, tart, and bubbly drink featuring muddled dark cherries, rich Amaretto, and champagne.

The Nutcracker

Ingredients

  • 2 frozen dark cherries, pitted
  • 3 oz sparkling wine or champagne
  • 1 oz amaretto
  • ½ oz tart cherry juice
  • 1 tbsp pomegranate arils
  • Ice cubes:
    Per cube: 1 frozen dark cherry, 1 tbsp pomegranate seeds, 1 tbsp water

Instructions:

  • About 1 day prior to making your cocktails, prepare the ice cubes. · I use these silicone, spherical trays.
  • In your favorite, stemless glass, muddle 2 cherries.
  • Add the cherry juice and amaretto to the glass.
  • Drop in an ice cube.
  • Top with champagne or sparkling wine.

For a mocktail, swap out champagne for sparkling cider and amaretto for an almond syrup or omit.

