Fourth graders read to shelter animals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — Instead of spending his school day being read to, Grant Martin and his fourth-grade class took the reading to the dogs.

“They're just the sweetest,” Grant said.

The students, who attend Wealthy Elementary in Grand Rapids, Michigan, spent their Wednesday reading to the animals at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

“I have heard many times walking through the hall that this was the greatest day of school ever,” says Amy Heddy with the Humane Society of West Michigan.

She says the children are at a critical age for this type of experience.

“Humane education is vital for their, like, empathy, creating empathy and learning how to approach animals and how to treat their own pets at home."

Grant knows — he has two golden retrievers at home. He hopes the animals at the shelter find their home too.

“Every dog and cat should have the same treatment and they should all, like, get a home and have good owners,” Grant said.

This story was originally reported by Josh Berry on fox17online.com.