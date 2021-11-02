Watch
November is Native American Heritage Month

AP Photo/Danny Johnston
Monika Reedy, wearing Cherokee dress, left, and George Gray Major in traditional Kiowa dress, dance Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2005, in Little Rock, Ark. The two participated in Native American Indian Heritage Month sponsored by the city of Little Rock and the Arkansas National Guard. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
Posted at 10:07 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 12:07:53-04

Monday kicked off Native American Heritage Month.

In 1990, former President George H.W. Bush designated November as a month to recognize the sacrifices, contributions, and achievements of Native American people.

President Joe Biden released a statement this year, saying Native American roots are embedded in our land.

He said, as a country, we should uphold our treaty responsibilities and recommit to strengthening native sovereignty.

"Our Nation cannot live up to the promise of our founding as long as inequities affecting Native Americans persist," wrote Biden. "My Administration is committed to advancing equity and opportunity for all American Indians and Alaska Natives and to helping Tribal Nations overcome the challenges that they have faced from the pandemic, climate change, and a lack of sufficient infrastructure in a way that reflects their unique political relationship."

According to the Department of Indian Affairs, there are about 326 reservations in the United States, making up more than 56 million acres of land.

To honor Native Americans this month, you can visit one of those reservations or take a trip to a museum.

You can also support native-owned businesses and charities.

Google honored the start of Native American Heritage Month on Monday by paying tribute to the late Native American artist We:was in a Google Doodle.

Google Doodle of We:wa

We:wa was revered as a cultural leader and a Zuni tribe mediator. The artist was also a Lamana, which in the Zuni tribe is a third gender, neither strictly male or female.

We:wa was born around 1849 in what is now the state of New Mexico. The artist also traveled to Washington, D.C. in an effort to establish a cultural exchange.

