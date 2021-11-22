What Thanksgiving foods can a dog safely eat?

It's not just humans who get to enjoy Thanksgiving feasts — dogs across the country will likely get their share of scraps from the dinner table as Americans gather for the annual holiday.
But the American Kennel Club warns that not every Thanksgiving treat is safe for dogs to eat — turkey bones in particular.
While it may be tempting to "give a dog its bone" from a turkey carcass, the American Kennel Club warns that bones could potentially cause damage to a dog's digestive tract.
Luckily, the AKC has published a list of Thanksgiving foods that dogs can eat so they can enjoy the holiday as well.
Safe and healthy Thanksgiving foods for dogs
- Sweet potato
- Baked or boiled potato
- Sliced apples
- Turkey meat (no bones or skin)
- Green beans
- Peas
- Pumpkin puree
Unsafe and unhealthy Thanksgiving foods for dogs
- Turkey bones or skin
- Gravy
- Casseroles
- Mashed potatoes
- Creamed peas
- Chocolate
- Raisins or grapes
- Onions and garlic
- Ham
Read more about Thanksgiving foods for dogs at the AKC's website.