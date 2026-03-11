Suicide prevention: Don’t be afraid to talk about it

MISSOULA — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Montana has the second-highest suicide rate in the country, behind only Alaska.

It's a topic that needs to be talked about, even though it can be painful and uncomfortable.

Therapist Meagan Locke joined MTN's Mark Martin on Montana This Morning to discuss suicide prevention.

If you or someone you know needs lifesaving help and information, call or text 988.

Here's Mark's interview with Meagan: