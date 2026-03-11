Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suicide prevention: Don’t be afraid to talk about it

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTANA THIS MORNING SCREENSHOT 031026.png
Therapist Meagan Locke joined MTN's Mark Martin on Montana This Morning to discuss suicide prevention on March 10, 2026.
MISSOULA — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Montana has the second-highest suicide rate in the country, behind only Alaska.

It's a topic that needs to be talked about, even though it can be painful and uncomfortable.

Therapist Meagan Locke joined MTN's Mark Martin on Montana This Morning to discuss suicide prevention.

If you or someone you know needs lifesaving help and information, call or text 988.

Here's Mark's interview with Meagan:

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTANA THIS MORNING 031026

