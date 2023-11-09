Live updates from the 3rd Republican presidential debate

Five Republican candidates held the third GOP presidential debate on Wednesday in Miami, meeting to discuss U.S. foreign policy and the war in Israel.

Taking the stage Wednesday were Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson were not present at the debate, since the Republican National Committee tightened polling requirements to qualify.

On Republican fortunes

The first questions to candidates concerned Donald Trump's bid for the White House, his mounting legal troubles and how they would differentiate themselves from him as president.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized Trump for not attending the debates and defending his border policies. Nikki Haley criticized budget deficits under the Trump administration.

Candidates called out their own party's performance in Tuesday's elections, and pitched themselves as solutions to the GOP's problems.

“I’m sick of Republicans losing,” DeSantis said.

On the war in Israel

Candidates weighed in with messages they would convey to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the country battles Hamas.

"Finish them," Haley said of Hamas, adding that Iran, as well as Russia and China, shared some blame for the support of Hamas.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott concurred.

"You have to cut off the head of the snake. And the head of the snake is Iran," he said.

On the war in Ukraine

There were notable splits on the topic of U.S. assistance to Ukraine as it fights Russia.

While Rick Scott and Nikki Haley voiced support for the continued armament of Ukraine, and Chris Christie called doing so "the price we pay for being the leaders of the free world," Gov. DeSantis called for an end to the war, and highlighted a need to focus on border security instead.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy suggested that Russia should retain control of areas it's occupied in Ukraine.

The conflict is not "some kind of battle between good versus evil," he said.

Trump holds separate rally

Former President Trump held a rally of his own near the debate venue in the Miami suburb of Hialeah, where he attempted to reach the state's Cuban community. Speakers addressed the crowd both in English and Spanish.

Trump is still widely considered the front-runner for the Republican nomination for President. In a Quinnipiac University poll released Nov. 1, Trump held a commanding overall lead among the expected GOP candidates, with 64% of Republican or Republican-leaning respondents saying they would vote for him.

