Mahomes asks for prayers after shooting at Chiefs' victory parade

Members of the Kansas City Chiefs are reacting to the shooting at their Super Bowl victory parade.

At least one person was killed and numerous others were injured when gunshots rang out just west of Union Station. Two people were taken into custody. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Among the first players to react to the shooting was Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. He wrote on X, "Praying for Kansas City."

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

SEE MORE: Multiple people shot at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally

Chiefs' linebacker Drue Tranquill asked fans to join players in well wishes and prayer, writing on X, "Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing. — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) February 14, 2024

Chiefs Guard Trey Smith wrote, "a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger. You're the ones who should be celebrated today."

My thoughts and prayers🙏🏾 are with everyone affected by today's incidents—a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger. You're the ones who should be celebrated today. — Trey Smith (@treysmith) February 14, 2024

Chiefs player Justin Reid, a safety on the team, let fans know he was praying for the victims and others at the parade.

Praying for everyone in Kansas City at the parade — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) February 14, 2024

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com