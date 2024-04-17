Man gets dozens of unwanted Amazon deliveries every month

Usually, free stuff is a good thing. And most of us love opening our door to find a box from Amazon outside.

Imagine getting box after box after box, and finding them filled with things you didn't order, and really don't want.

That's what has happened to one Ohio man.

Another day means another delivery at Rob Goodloe's house. He gets several Amazon boxes each week.

"But I did not order these," he said.

It's a hassle since Goodloe is a disabled veteran who struggles to move the boxes.

"This is a cropped long-sleeved woman's workout top," he said. "I am also getting patio chair cushions and a lot of fabric-related items."

'Brushing' scam on steroids

Goodloe could be a victim of what's known as "brushing." In his case, however, he said it appears to be on steroids.

According to the Better Business Bureau, companies that are usually foreign, third-party sellers send inexpensive items using an address they discovered online.

The company's intention, in some cases, is to write a glowing review of the merchandise, using your name, the BBB says. Sure, it's free. And you are not required to return it.

Melanie McGovern of the BBB cautions that "the biggest concern the consumer should have is who has my information? Why am I getting this stuff?"

McGovern said it's bad news for other consumers too, because fake reviews could sway your purchasing decisions.

"We know reviews are really important in the marketplace," she said, "That people wanna know what your interaction is with that company, that product, that service. Fake reviews take that level playing field and skew it."

Signs of a brushing scam include:

- No return address on the package

- No receipt

- Receiving a random mix of products

If this happens to you, the BBB says:

- Report the shipment to the retailer, such as Amazon or Walmart

- File a complaint with the BBB.

McGovern also recommends you change passwords and do a credit check. Amazon lists additional suggestions on its site.

We contacted Amazon and asked if it would honor Goodloe's request to block all deliveries to his house. An Amazon spokeswoman told us the company is investigating and trying to find the best way to stop the deliveries.

"I will ship my stuff to my mom's and go pick it up," he said.

Until then, he's donating all the unwanted clothing, cushions and fabric to Goodwill.

