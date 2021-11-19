Milk River project will get a boost from federal infrastructure bill

GREAT FALLS — The recently-passed federal infrastructure bill is good news for the Milk River project along the Hi-Line.

The bill allows for up to $100 million in funding for the project, a significant amount of the remaining cost of repairing the St. Mary’s diversion which keeps water flowing through the Milk River.

U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) said the diversion has been in dire need of repair for decades.

"It's a big deal for the northern tier of our state, it's a big deal for consumers, because this area grows some great food, and it's money that will not have to be paid back by the farmers and municipalities. So it's affordable for them,” said Tester.

A spokesperson for Tester said that the federal Bureau of Reclamation will not need to apply for this funding; it will be allocated through its 60-day spending plan.

