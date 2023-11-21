Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for Toole County teen

Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for Toole County teen
MTN News
Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Allison Flores
Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for Toole County teen
Posted at 3:24 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 17:36:48-05

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for 14-year old Allison Flores of Shelby.

The MEPA was issued at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, on behalf of Toole County Sheriff’s Office.

Allison has been missing since 4 p.m. on Monday, November 20. Law enforcement officers found her abandoned bicycle at a lumber yard.

Allison was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a tan sweater. She is about 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Due to cold weather, there is additional concern for her safety and well-being.

If you have any information about Allison, you're asked to call the Toole County Sheriff’s Office at 406-434-5585, or call 911.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.

Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for 14-year old Allison Flores of Shelby

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader