Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for Toole County teen

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for 14-year old Allison Flores of Shelby.

The MEPA was issued at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, on behalf of Toole County Sheriff’s Office.

Allison has been missing since 4 p.m. on Monday, November 20. Law enforcement officers found her abandoned bicycle at a lumber yard.

Allison was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a tan sweater. She is about 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Due to cold weather, there is additional concern for her safety and well-being.

If you have any information about Allison, you're asked to call the Toole County Sheriff’s Office at 406-434-5585, or call 911.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.

