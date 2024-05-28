What to know about this year's Missoula Marathon weekend

MISSOULA — The Missoula Marathon is set to hit the streets on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

The race has been named as the Best Marathon In The U.S. on several occasions and has garnered several other awards as well.

From the Missoula Marathon website:

“The Missoula Marathon course is flat, fast, USATF certified, and a Boston Qualifier! The marathon course does have a hill at the halfway point, but what goes up must come down! The course is a point-to-point, beginning with a scenic route through the countryside and finishing in historic downtown Missoula. The marathon course is well marked with both cones and arrows on the road. You will notice every mile is marked on the road and with 8ft tall mile markers.”

Marathon weekend kicks off with the three-mile Missoula Marathon Beer Run hosted by Run Wild Missoula on Friday, June 28.

The 1.2-mile Missoula Kids Marathon steps off on Saturday in front of Boone and Crockett Club in downtown Missoula.

Also taking place on Saturday is the Tony Banovich 5K which starts and ends in the area of the Beartracks Bridge in downtown Missoula.

The 13.1-mile Missoula Half Marathon — which is USATF certified — takes place on Sunday morning.

KPAX is once again this year a proud sponsor of the Missoula Marathon and we will be broadcasting live from downtown Missoula on Sunday.