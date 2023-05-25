Missoula Starbucks at Brooks and Central joins union

MISSOULA — The Starbucks Workers United movement recently announced that the first Missoula franchise has officially joined the union.

The Organizing Committee of Brooks and Central in Missoula sent a letter to Starbucks' CEO Laxman Narasimhan stating their reasons for joining the union.



The letter says Starbucks Workers United’s core demands center around a right to organize, with a list of benefits including, a strong foundation of rights, health and safety, and wages and pay along with other benefits that the union offers.



Big Sky Country? More like Big UNION Country! Congratulations to the FIRST Starbucks store in Montana to join the Starbucks Workers United movement — the Brooks & Central store in Missoula, MT! pic.twitter.com/W6rzzNFPvP — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) May 23, 2023

The committee ended the letter formally demanding that Starbucks recognizes their union and they look forward to the bargaining process.

MTN News attempted to reach out to members of the organizing committee but we have yet to hear back.